Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

DFDS is seeing a growing demand for transport solutions with lower environmental impact. The company has now placed another order for 100 electric trucks from Volvo. Previously, DFDS has purchased a total of 125 heavy electric trucks from Volvo. Ninety-five Volvo electric trucks are currently operational in Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands with the remaining 30 due to be delivered during 2024. DFDS said it had reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,516 tons by the end of 2023.

“I am very proud to continue our close partnership with DFDS. This order for an additional 100 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company. The big increase of DFDS’ electric truck fleet shows that zero-emissions transport is a viable solution here and now”, says Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks.

The new electric trucks will be deployed in nine markets across Europe, including UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgiumand Sweden. The trucks will be of the updated and energy-efficient models of Volvo FH Electric and FM Electric.

DFDS currently has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe and is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25 percent of the truck fleet electrified by 2030.

“We want to drive the transition to more sustainable road transport. Our expanding fleet of electric trucks will not only contribute to reducing the climate impact of our operations. It will also enable DFDS to support more companies that are looking to decarbonize their supply chains. The 100 new electric trucks underline our commitment to pushing the development forward”, says Niklas Anderson, EVP, logistic division at DFDS.

Some of the new electric trucks will be used to transport goods to and from the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Gothenburg.

Since 2019, Volvo Trucks has sold electric trucks to customers in 45 countries on six continents. Volvo currently offers the industry´s broadest product line-up with eight electric models, catering to a very wide variety of transport assignments in and between cities.