 Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Volvo Receives Order for 100 Electric Trucks from DFDS

DFDS is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25% of the truck fleet electrified by 2030 per the company.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

DFDS is seeing a growing demand for transport solutions with lower environmental impact. The company has now placed another order for 100 electric trucks from Volvo. Previously, DFDS has purchased a total of 125 heavy electric trucks from Volvo. Ninety-five Volvo electric trucks are currently operational in Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Belgium and the Netherlands with the remaining 30 due to be delivered during 2024. DFDS said it had reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 1,516 tons by the end of 2023.

Related Articles

“I am very proud to continue our close partnership with DFDS. This order for an additional 100 Volvo electric trucks is proof of their trust in our company. The big increase of DFDS’ electric truck fleet shows that zero-emissions transport is a viable solution here and now”, says Roger Alm, president, Volvo Trucks.

The new electric trucks will be deployed in nine markets across Europe, including UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgiumand Sweden. The trucks will be of the updated and energy-efficient models of Volvo FH Electric and FM Electric.  

DFDS currently has the largest fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks in Europe and is well underway to reach its target of having at least 25 percent of the truck fleet electrified by 2030.

“We want to drive the transition to more sustainable road transport. Our expanding fleet of electric trucks will not only contribute to reducing the climate impact of our operations. It will also enable DFDS to support more companies that are looking to decarbonize their supply chains. The 100 new electric trucks underline our commitment to pushing the development forward”, says Niklas Anderson, EVP, logistic division at DFDS. 

Some of the new electric trucks will be used to transport goods to and from the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Gothenburg. 

Since 2019, Volvo Trucks has sold electric trucks to customers in 45 countries on six continents. Volvo currently offers the industry´s broadest product line-up with eight electric models, catering to a very wide variety of transport assignments in and between cities. 

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Eaton Adds Software to Optimize At-Home EV Charging

Eaton’s Charging Network Manager software can monitor charging station energy usage in real-time and reallocate power as needed.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Power management company Eaton has unveiled a new solution aimed at simplifying the integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations into existing electrical infrastructure. Collaborating with ChargeLab, a leading provider of open EV charger management software in North America, Eaton developed an automated and dynamic load management approach to optimize charging capabilities while minimizing costly upgrades.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
GM Hires Vice President of Batteries

In this newly created role, Kurt Kelty will be charged with GM’s battery cell strategy and a new end-to-end approach.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
REE Automotive, Knapheide Debut Full Vehicle Solution

REE’s first demo P7-C fully by-wire chassis cab has arrived in the U.S. and has completed its upfitting at Knapheide in Quincy, Illinois.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Chrysler Unveils Chrysler Halcyon Autonomous EV Concept

The automaker will launch its first battery-electric vehicle in 2025 and will feature an all-electric portfolio in 2028.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
USPS to Buy Six Canoo EVs

The Postal Service will take delivery of six right-hand drive versions of Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle 190 in Q1 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

How Important is Regenerative Braking For EVs?

Regenerative braking helps to increase the overall efficiency and range of the EV, increasing the range of an EV by up to 20%.

By David Sickels
CITGO Enters EV Space with Pilot Program Launch

The CITGO location on 11 Mile Road in Michigan now offers both regular transportation fuel and EV charging stations.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Stellantis Increasing Production of Electric Drive Modules

The company will add EDM production in Szentgotthard, Hungary, targeted to begin in late 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Volvo EX90 Debuts at Canadian International Auto Show

The Swedish brand’s seven-seat, fully electric SUV represents a new era of safety for Volvo Cars.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff