 Winner Wednesday - Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers
Winner Wednesday - Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Free Tesla Service Information?

Is The Next Student of the Month in Your Classroom?

Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
Career

Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Across plus down adds up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Cards to our MindGames winners.
The concept is simple – just figure out a word from the clue provided. Of course, getting it all right in one sitting isn’t always easy.

For those who did complete the August Crossword Puzzle, sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN, congratulations. You were entered into this week’s drawing for a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

The Clues:

Your clues

This week’s satisfied winners are:

• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NJ
• Brian Kelly, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• Matt Roose, Ogden Weber Technical College, Ogden, UT
• David Moore, Central Carolina Technical College, Sumter, SC
• Quentin Hoff, Desert Mountain High School, Scottsdale, AZ
• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

The Solution:

Your puzzle layout may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just complete the PopQuiz before midnight, August 28.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

