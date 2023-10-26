 WiTricity Taps Denis Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

WiTricity Taps Denis Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

His addition to the executive team comes as the company ramps up product manufacturing on a global scale.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Wireless EV charging provider WiTricity appointed Denis Murphy as its new chief financial officer. His addition to the executive team comes as the company ramps up product manufacturing on a global scale. Murphy will be based in the company’s Watertown, MA, headquarters.

Related Articles

Murphy’s experience in building operational teams to support customers worldwide will be a key enabler for WiTricity’s next period of growth, the company said.

Murphy brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across various industries, including technology and software. In his role at WiTricity, Murphy will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations and shaping business strategies to ensure the company’s long-term success as a key technology supplier to automotive OEMs, added the company.

“With Denis’s extensive experience in finance and business strategy, he will contribute significantly to WiTricity’s growth as we bring wireless EV charging products to market,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “We are confident that his addition to our team will enable WiTricity to enhance our operational strength and solidify our position as a leader in this space. We’re excited to expand our strategic leadership team, reflecting our larger company growth plans.”

Prior to WiTricity, Murphy served as the chief financial officer for Noble, a global technology-enabled supply chain management company in the aerospace and defense industry, where he played a central role in building a track record of profitable growth.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Featured at Miami Electrify Expo

The event will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced it will showcase the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the Electrify Expo in Miami, Florida, October 14-15 at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds.

The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV, which has received multiple awards while enjoying rave reviews from media and customers, will be on static display and available for test drives at every Electrify Expo event in 2023, the company said.   

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The low-entry 4×2 buses’ batteries offer up to 520 kWh energy storage capacity.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Starts EV Charger Production in NC Plant

Autel plans to produce up to 5,000 DC fast chargers annually at the 200,000 sq.-ft. facility in Greensboro.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai EVs to Add North American Charging Standard

Hyundai EVs with NACS ports will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Energy Releases MaxiCharger DC HiPower in U.S.

The MaxiCharger DC HiPower starts at 320 kW and can be expanded up to 640 kW by adding power modules.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Vehicle Electrification: Trends and Power Solutions

We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Electrada, Daimler Partner on Electric Truck & Bus Charging

Electrada’s 360 Charging-as-a-Service solution will deploy to select Daimler customers in the US in 2024.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EVgo, Honda Partner on Public Fast Charging

EVgo charging credit of up to $750 will be available for drivers of upcoming Honda and Acura EV models.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nikola Launches Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Nikola said its electric truck features a range of up to 500 miles and an estimated fueling time as low as 20 minutes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff