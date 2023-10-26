WiTricity Taps Denis Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

Wireless EV charging provider WiTricity appointed Denis Murphy as its new chief financial officer. His addition to the executive team comes as the company ramps up product manufacturing on a global scale. Murphy will be based in the company’s Watertown, MA, headquarters.

Murphy’s experience in building operational teams to support customers worldwide will be a key enabler for WiTricity’s next period of growth, the company said.

Murphy brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across various industries, including technology and software. In his role at WiTricity, Murphy will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations and shaping business strategies to ensure the company’s long-term success as a key technology supplier to automotive OEMs, added the company.

“With Denis’s extensive experience in finance and business strategy, he will contribute significantly to WiTricity’s growth as we bring wireless EV charging products to market,” said Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity. “We are confident that his addition to our team will enable WiTricity to enhance our operational strength and solidify our position as a leader in this space. We’re excited to expand our strategic leadership team, reflecting our larger company growth plans.”

Prior to WiTricity, Murphy served as the chief financial officer for Noble, a global technology-enabled supply chain management company in the aerospace and defense industry, where he played a central role in building a track record of profitable growth.