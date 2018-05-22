AAAS Names Scholarship Recipients
Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Educational Foundation (AAASEF) has announced the winners of the 2018 AAASEF scholarships for the 2018- 2019 academic year.
Established in 2005, Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Educational Foundation (AAASEF) is a scholarship program sponsored by Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast, Inc. (AAAS). AAAS was established in 1938 and is a four-state nonprofit trade association serving the automotive parts manufacture, distribution, service and repair industry in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.
AAAS, along with several other state and national associations, collaborates with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Committee. Through this cooperative effort, students are able to complete one online application at automotivescholarships.com/AAAS and receive consideration for the AAASEF and the UAF scholarships and other industry awards.
Students sponsored by Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast (AAAS) members selected to receive the scholarships are:
AAAS Educational Foundation Scholarships -2018
- Makensey Badenhop Gardendale, AL Southland International Trucks. Inc.
- Stephanie Burgett Pinson, AL Donnie’s Paint and Body
- Reid Burleson Birmingham, AL Big Moe Spring & Alignment
- Carter Burleson Birmingham, AL Big Moe Spring & Alignment
- Adrian Day Montgomery, AL Federated
- Hillary Holcomb Vinemont, AL McGriff Tire Pros
- Madison Kilpatrick Cullman, AL McGriff Tire Pros
- Patrick Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature
- Anna Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature
- Charles Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature
- Christian Stewart Trussville, AL Atlas Welding Supply Company
The following scholarship recipients were awarded memorial scholarships that are endowed by AAAS members, family and friends. The memorial scholarship honorees are as follows:
- Dick Bell Memorial Scholarships
- Kathleen Brown Graham, AL Auto Supply Company
- Andrew Ellard Mobile, AL Clutch and Powertrain
- Emmalee Richards Lake Wales, FL Auto Supply Company
Gertrude Ellis Memorial Scholarships
- Olivia Kampwerth Birmingham, AL Auto Electric and Carburetor
- Avery Kampwerth Birmingham, AL Auto Electric and Carburetor
Stan Waits Memorial Scholarship
- Will Dooley Boaz, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse
- Josie Hughes Crossville, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse
- Justin Lee Union Grove, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse
- Jesus Morales Boaz, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse
Al Hines Memorial Scholarship
- Sean Connolly Marianna, FL TriStates Automotive
- Thomas Eisman Tallahassee, FL Connie Liles Auto Parts
Mike Morgan Memorial Scholarship
- James Durbin Prattville, AL Durbin Auto Parts
Additionally, AAASEF has reserved scholarship funds for association members and employees wishing to further their education or enhance their skills at trade schools, junior colleges and manufacturer sponsored clinics.