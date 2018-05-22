AAAS Names Scholarship Recipients

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Educational Foundation (AAASEF) has announced the winners of the 2018 AAASEF scholarships for the 2018- 2019 academic year.

Established in 2005, Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast Educational Foundation (AAASEF) is a scholarship program sponsored by Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast, Inc. (AAAS). AAAS was established in 1938 and is a four-state nonprofit trade association serving the automotive parts manufacture, distribution, service and repair industry in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

AAAS, along with several other state and national associations, collaborates with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) Scholarship Committee. Through this cooperative effort, students are able to complete one online application at automotivescholarships.com/AAAS and receive consideration for the AAASEF and the UAF scholarships and other industry awards.

Students sponsored by Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast (AAAS) members selected to receive the scholarships are:

AAAS Educational Foundation Scholarships -2018

Makensey Badenhop Gardendale, AL Southland International Trucks. Inc.

Stephanie Burgett Pinson, AL Donnie’s Paint and Body

Reid Burleson Birmingham, AL Big Moe Spring & Alignment

Carter Burleson Birmingham, AL Big Moe Spring & Alignment

Adrian Day Montgomery, AL Federated

Hillary Holcomb Vinemont, AL McGriff Tire Pros

Madison Kilpatrick Cullman, AL McGriff Tire Pros

Patrick Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature

Anna Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature

Charles Rumore Birmingham, AL Southern Armature

Christian Stewart Trussville, AL Atlas Welding Supply Company

The following scholarship recipients were awarded memorial scholarships that are endowed by AAAS members, family and friends. The memorial scholarship honorees are as follows:

Dick Bell Memorial Scholarships

Kathleen Brown Graham, AL Auto Supply Company

Andrew Ellard Mobile, AL Clutch and Powertrain

Emmalee Richards Lake Wales, FL Auto Supply Company

Gertrude Ellis Memorial Scholarships

Olivia Kampwerth Birmingham, AL Auto Electric and Carburetor

Avery Kampwerth Birmingham, AL Auto Electric and Carburetor

Stan Waits Memorial Scholarship

Will Dooley Boaz, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse

Josie Hughes Crossville, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse

Justin Lee Union Grove, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse

Jesus Morales Boaz, AL Associate Jobbers Warehouse

Al Hines Memorial Scholarship

Sean Connolly Marianna, FL TriStates Automotive

Thomas Eisman Tallahassee, FL Connie Liles Auto Parts

Mike Morgan Memorial Scholarship

James Durbin Prattville, AL Durbin Auto Parts

Additionally, AAASEF has reserved scholarship funds for association members and employees wishing to further their education or enhance their skills at trade schools, junior colleges and manufacturer sponsored clinics.