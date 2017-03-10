ASE Industry Education Alliance To Hold 4th Annual Training Conference For Automotive Instructors

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The ASE Industry Education Alliance will hold its 4th annual Instructor Training Conference on July 23-26, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Concord, NC.

The ASE Industry Education Alliance Instructor Training Conference will offer more than 70 technical sessions, providing 114 hours of available training over three days. Session presenters will represent more than 35 organizations involved in all aspects of the automotive industry, including 10 OE manufacturers. In addition, automotive education development sessions will be offered.

“Our goal is to provide the best mix of professional development and technical training possible for our instructors,” said Trish Serratore, AYES/NATEF president. “Thanks to our ASE Industry Education Alliance partners, our conference sponsors and our technical presenters, we will provide a great week of networking and learning!”

Conference registration is open at asealliance.org/events/conference.

For presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Christen Battaglia at [email protected] or at 703-669-6630.