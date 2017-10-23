Auto Class Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp, CA, built a breast cancer awareness-themed Chevrolet engine.

From Sean Thomas’ article on the Calaveras Enterprise website:

When then-Bret Harte High School sophomores Brianna Tyre and Ryan Kovacs were told to start thinking of what their junior-year automotive projects should be, it didn’t take them long to find an answer.

Both of the students had brushes with breast cancer in some way, either through family members or friends. They decided to dedicate their 2017 Bret Harte automotive class junior project to raising awareness for the devastating disease.

“We wanted to do a project to where it would catch people’s attention, so we decided to do a pink-themed engine for breast cancer awareness,” said Kovacs.

