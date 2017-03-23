Career/Central High School
Burglars Clean Out Tools Of High School Auto Shop – And Community Responds

Thieves stole tools worth $30,000 from Central High School’s automotive program.

From Mara H. Gottfried’s article on the Pioneer Press website:

When Matt Lijewski pulled up to the Central High School Service Station in St. Paul on Sunday morning and saw the garage door was open, it crossed his mind that another staff member could be test driving a car.

Instead, he found the school’s auto repair shop ransacked.

Thieves dumped out trash from the garbage cans and used those cans to carry out hundreds of tools worth about $30,000. They also stole Principal Mary Mackbee’s 1998 Toyota Camry, which was at the shop to be repaired, plus about $2,000 of the shop’s cash from a locked drawer.

“The terrible thing about it is they took the best education tools away from kids,” said Lijewski, the school’s automotive instructor who runs the repair shop. “We do some book learning, but most of the time we’re out in the shop fixing cars, and kids really get a lot out of the hands-on part of my class, which is unfortunate that they took so many of their tools to do that with.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Central High School’s automotive program on the Pioneer Press website.

