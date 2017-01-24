Bound For College? New Report Suggests It’s Not For Everyone

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students are foregoing college and concentrating on vocational careers such as being an automotive technician.

From Jason Nevel’s article on The State Journal-Register website:

Picking between a four-year college and an automotive technology program after high school wasn’t a difficult choice for Pleasant Plains senior Cameron Geist.

His father is an auto mechanic, and he always felt most comfortable with a wrench in his hand.

Plus, honing his automotive skills should set him up to find a good-paying job and not be saddled with student debt, Geist said.

A new report suggests many graduating seniors, like Geist, may be better off in 10 years pursuing certain vocational training rather than college.

