February 2017 Crossword Puzzle
© Murray Jackson
ACROSS
- Steering linkage parts (3, 4)
- Torque converter ____ speed spec.
- LATCH, ____ seat attachment system
- Seat belt component, ____ reel
- Highest gas pump grade
- API oil service symbol, slangily
- Leaf spring and axle connectors (1, 5)
- Patterned tire surfaces
- Coolant component
- Alternator output units
- Replacement part description, perhaps
- U.S. crash test authority (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
- Idle speed problem
- Battery ____ capacity spec.
DOWN
- Furthest piston travel point, briefly (1, 1, 1)
- Battery brand since 1911
- Electronic diagnostic system abbr. (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
- Abnormal front wheel movement
- Radar gun target
- Radio adjunct in auto glass
- Radiator diagnostic procedures (4, 5)
- Ignition system components (4, 5)
- AAA’s Car Care Month
- Torque converter component
- Alignment adjustment
- Engine detonation sounds
- Palindromic brake component
- Auto Service Excellence org., briefly (1, 1, 1)
Numbers in parenthesis indicate answers that have multiple words; the numeral represents the number of letters per word.
Solution can be found in the Teacher Login area.