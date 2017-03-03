Mind Games/Crossword Puzzle
February 2017 Crossword Puzzle

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

automotive crossword puzzle

© Murray Jackson

ACROSS

  1. Steering linkage parts (3, 4)
  2. Torque converter ____ speed spec.
  3. LATCH, ____ seat attachment system
  4. Seat belt component, ____ reel
  5. Highest gas pump grade
  6. API oil service symbol, slangily
  7. Leaf spring and axle connectors (1, 5)
  8. Patterned tire surfaces
  9. Coolant component
  10. Alternator output units
  11. Replacement part description, perhaps
  12. U.S. crash test authority (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
  13. Idle speed problem
  14. Battery ____ capacity spec.

 

DOWN

  1. Furthest piston travel point, briefly (1, 1, 1)
  2. Battery brand since 1911
  3. Electronic diagnostic system abbr. (1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
  4. Abnormal front wheel movement
  5. Radar gun target
  6. Radio adjunct in auto glass
  7. Radiator diagnostic procedures (4, 5)
  8. Ignition system components (4, 5)
  9. AAA’s Car Care Month
  10. Torque converter component
  11. Alignment adjustment
  12. Engine detonation sounds
  13. Palindromic brake component
  14. Auto Service Excellence org., briefly (1, 1, 1)

 

Numbers in parenthesis indicate answers that have multiple words; the numeral represents the number of letters per word.

Solution can be found in the Teacher Login area.

