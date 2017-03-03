February 2017 Crossword Puzzle

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

ACROSS

Steering linkage parts (3, 4) Torque converter ____ speed spec. LATCH, ____ seat attachment system Seat belt component, ____ reel Highest gas pump grade API oil service symbol, slangily Leaf spring and axle connectors (1, 5) Patterned tire surfaces Coolant component Alternator output units Replacement part description, perhaps U.S. crash test authority (1, 1, 1, 1, 1) Idle speed problem Battery ____ capacity spec.

DOWN

Furthest piston travel point, briefly (1, 1, 1) Battery brand since 1911 Electronic diagnostic system abbr. (1, 1, 1, 1, 1) Abnormal front wheel movement Radar gun target Radio adjunct in auto glass Radiator diagnostic procedures (4, 5) Ignition system components (4, 5) AAA’s Car Care Month Torque converter component Alignment adjustment Engine detonation sounds Palindromic brake component Auto Service Excellence org., briefly (1, 1, 1)

Numbers in parenthesis indicate answers that have multiple words; the numeral represents the number of letters per word.

Solution can be found in the Teacher Login area.