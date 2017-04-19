GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program
GM donated a Cadillac CT6 to the automotive program at Camden County College.
From David Maddenâ€™s article on the CBS Philly website:
Auto repair students at Camden County College are getting the chance to work on some high-end vehicles, thanks to continuing donations from a major car maker.
The school took possession of a brand new Cadillac CT6, the latest of 18 GM cars donated as part of the Automotive Service Educational Program. Sticker price on the vehicle? About $70,000.
College President Don Borden says theyâ€™ve had this collaboration in place for more than 30 years.
Click HEREÂ to read the entire articleÂ about the automotive program at Camden County College on the CBS Philly website.