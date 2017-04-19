Career/Camden County College
ago

GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrowâ€™s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing todayâ€™s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Gets The 707-HP Treatment

Custom Culture Pavilion At AIMExpo Presented By Nationwide Celebrates Customization

Auto Repair Industry Facing Skilled Worker Shortage

GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program

All Girls Auto Know Event Shows Students Automotive Industry

HROT Double Header Event Has 13 Teams Qualify For Dual Championship

VP Racing Fuels' Monster Truck Lands First Ever Front Flip

2 Teams Qualify At Tarrant County College Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Engine Challenge Qualifier

Burglars Clean Out Tools Of High School Auto Shop - And Community Responds

4 Teams Qualify At The Summit Racing Piston Powered Auto-Rama


GM donated a Cadillac CT6 to the automotive program at Camden County College.

From David Maddenâ€™s article on the CBS Philly website:

Auto repair students at Camden County College are getting the chance to work on some high-end vehicles, thanks to continuing donations from a major car maker.

The school took possession of a brand new Cadillac CT6, the latest of 18 GM cars donated as part of the Automotive Service Educational Program. Sticker price on the vehicle? About $70,000.

College President Don Borden says theyâ€™ve had this collaboration in place for more than 30 years.

Click HEREÂ to read the entire articleÂ about the automotive program at Camden County College on the CBS Philly website.

Show Full Article