GM Donates High-End Caddy To Collegiate Car Repair Training Program

GM donated a Cadillac CT6 to the automotive program at Camden County College.

From David Madden’s article on the CBS Philly website:

Auto repair students at Camden County College are getting the chance to work on some high-end vehicles, thanks to continuing donations from a major car maker.

The school took possession of a brand new Cadillac CT6, the latest of 18 GM cars donated as part of the Automotive Service Educational Program. Sticker price on the vehicle? About $70,000.

College President Don Borden says they’ve had this collaboration in place for more than 30 years.

