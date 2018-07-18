Interstate Batteries Hosting #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat To Debunk Auto Tech Myths

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Interstate Batteries is bringing together some of the auto repair industry’s best experts to share insights and advice with future technicians during its #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat.

On Tuesday, July 24 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. (CDT), the #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat will include conversation from industry names such as Tj Hunt, ChrisFix, Bogi Lateiner, EricTheCarGuy, TechForce Foundation and Universal Technical Institute. The group will discuss their career paths, education, the day-to-day and ultimately, confront the myths associated with careers in the industry.

Future technicians are often confronted with negative misconceptions about what it takes to be an auto technician, which in turn is keeping younger generations from pursuing a career in the auto repair industry. With the #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat, Interstate Batteries is shifting the conversation to help the next generation of techs learn the truth about a career as an auto tech.

Learn more about Interstate’s #ShiftTheMyth initiative here. You can also jump in on the discussion or simply follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #ShiftTheMyth.