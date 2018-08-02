Interstate Batteries Shifts Myths Surrounding Automotive Technicians With Twitter Chat

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Interstate Batteries and automotive industry experts shared the truth about being an automotive technician, while debunking myths and lies about the profession, during the brand’s #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat on July 24.

Big names in automotive including Bogi Lateiner, Tj Hunt, ChrisFix, EricTheCarGuy, TechForce Foundation and Universal Technical Institute discussed challenging perceptions of the auto industry and the positives of pursing a career as an auto technician during the Twitter chat.

Major themes of the chat included 1) No two technician’s backgrounds are the same. 2) Being a technician means more than changing a car battery. 3) Technicians are changing with the future of the industry.

Eric of EricTheCarGuy shared that he was always fixing things and enrolled in a technical institute after practicing art. Chris of ChrisFix on the other hand, shared that he got his start in the second grade repairing boats, which eventually turned into working on cars. Tj Hunt advised students hesitant about joining the auto industry should attend car meet-and-greets and other industry events.

A myth often surrounding techs is that the job isn’t complex. TechForce Foundation noted the cars on the road today have more code than a Boeing 777 and today’s technicians are STEM professionals that possess high-level technical skills. Participants also discussed the financial stability a job as an auto tech can provide. Bogi Lateiner shared that her job as a BMW tech helped her afford to buy a house at the age of 24.

With cars becoming more and more complex, there has also been a myth surrounding the industry that technicians won’t be needed in the future. Experts discussed how this simply won’t be true because even electric cars break down. Additionally, with the tech shortage, a skilled technician will continue to be in demand.

For more highlights of Interstate Batteries’ #ShiftTheMyth Twitter Chat, click here. And, check out Interstate Batteries’ blog on the chat at interstatebatteries.com.