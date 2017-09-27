Keep Lift Safety In View With New Automotive Lift Institute Safety Tips Poster

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has updated and expanded its popular Automotive Lift Safety Tips Card and has created an all-new Safety Tips Poster to make it even easier to keep lift safety in front of vehicle technicians.

Both pieces feature 13 tips for safe lifting, including lift operation, maintenance and inspection. The poster is designed to be easy to read from a distance, and uses bold graphics and pictographs to grab attention and reinforce key points. The poster is 30” wide and 45” tall, and can be hung in a service bay, break room or training room as a daily workplace safety reminder.

“The new Safety Tips Poster is a highly visible and low-cost way to remind lift operators everywhere, from vocational schools to car dealers, independent repair shops to fleet maintenance garages, that safety is always a priority,” says R.W. “Bob” O’Gorman, ALI president.

Both the poster and the safety tips card are available from ALI member companies or can be ordered from ALI at autolift.org/ali-store/. Both are copyrighted and may not be reproduced without written permission from ALI.

For more information about ALI and its lift safety initiatives, visit autolift.org or call 607-756-7775. You can also connect with ALI on Facebook at facebook.com/LiftInstitute, on Twitter at twitter.com/LiftInstitute, and on YouTube at youtube.com/LiftInstitute.