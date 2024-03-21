 MEMA Applauds the EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MEMA Applauds EPA on Light- and Medium-Duty Emission Standards

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA and its members support the objectives of the EPA to improve national air quality through improvements to light- and medium-duty vehicles and applauds the agency for adopting improvements advocated by MEMA. They welcome the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule for Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles, released March 20, 2024.

MEMA says the EPA final rule includes an amended and more comprehensive analysis of technological alternatives, such as plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) and additional technologies—an enhancement MEMA strongly urged the EPA to undertake.

“Such a detailed examination ensures greater regulatory clarity, empowering the industry to move forward with implementation. Further refinements in the analyses address MEMA’s concerns regarding the importance of technology neutrality.”

Consequently, alternatives including hybrid gas/electric and other technologies can serve as viable options within the market mix used to meet overall requirements in the national fleet, MEMA said.

MEMA believes that EPA’s selection of Alternative Three will facilitate a more gradual, steady implementation of the stated emissions requirements. According to MEMA, this approach will provide global supply chains greater flexibility to adapt to the regulations while reorienting to meet market demands and restructuring needs. 

The revised analyses also updated and expanded examinations and impacts relating to national infrastructure needs and achievements and the balance that must be struck in pushing for more electrification than may be possible in the near-term according to MEMA. It will review the final regulation as it becomes available and confer with MEMA member companies. 

