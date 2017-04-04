Lakeshore Technical College Expands Auto Tech

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, WI, recently dedicated its new Advanced Automotive Technology Center.

From Patti Zarling’s article on the Sheboygan Press website:

DeWayne McFadden said he hopes to restore cars some day, and he’s getting the experience he needs in one of the most technically advanced auto training centers in the U.S.

Now, that center is growing even bigger. Lakeshore Technical College dedicated its new Advanced Automotive Technology Center last week. The $3.5 million, 28,000-square foot facility encompasses both the school’s auto collision lab and an auto maintenance lab.

Guest speakers at the March 29 dedication included Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, local officials, school representatives and leaders in the auto industry.

