Madison Students Gain Experience Working On City Fleet

La Follette High School students, located in Madison, Wisconsin, get hands-on experience through an apprenticeship working on city vehicles.

From the Pamela Cotant ’s article from the Wisconsin State Journal:

A new apprenticeship with the city’s Fleet Service Division is giving three high school students a chance to learn automotive skills on a wide of array of vehicles.

At the same time, the department is grooming potential employees for the shop at a time when a large number of workers are retiring and technology is changing rapidly.

“I thought it sounded like it would be a really great opportunity to diversify my skills,” said Nathaniel Imrie, a Memorial High School junior. “There’s a lot of things here you wouldn’t see anywhere else.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the students apprenticeship at host.madison.com.