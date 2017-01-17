Career/Electric Vehicles
Headed For Philly Auto Show, Montco Students Get A Charge Out Of Electric Cars

Students in the Electric Car Club at Methacton High School in Eagleville, PA, learn about vehicles powered by alternative energy sources.

From Kathy Boccella’s article on the Philly.com website:

With an eagerly awaited affordable Tesla on the way, 2017 may be the tipping point for an electric car revolution that seriously challenges the gas-guzzling status quo. Methacton High School, though, was way out in front of it, starting in 2002 when a local businessman donated a green, three-wheeled, plug-in novelty called a Lomax.

With that, the Montgomery County school launched the Electric Car Club. It now has two vehicles, plus a newly renovated, vegetable-oil-powered truck that uses solar energy to charge the Lomax. Bought for $400 on Craigslist, the former Tastykake truck is not only a standardbearer for renewable fuels but also is kitted out with fun exhibits to serve as a mobile classroom.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Electric Car Club on the Philly.com website.

