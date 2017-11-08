Career/Stevenson High School
New Club Brings Auto Repair Back To Stevenson High

The last time Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, IL, offered an automotive class was during the 1988-89 school year.

From Russell Lissau’s article on the Daily Herald website:

The newest club at Lincolnshire’s Stevenson High School doesn’t have anything to do with academics or athletics.

It’s all about cars — dismantling them, rebuilding them, getting them to run.

And the teens who trade textbooks for socket wrenches twice a week as part of the aptly named Auto Club, getting their fingers black with grease and grime in the process, are digging it.

“It’s pretty useful,” junior Eric Fleishman said. “And (we) have some fun while we’re at it.”

Click HERE to read the entire article the Stevenson High School Car Club on the Daily Herald website.

