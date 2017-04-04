Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



This six race partnership series is based on the past success and core foundation of the partnership of NGK Spark Plugs and team Seebold Sports. Through this partnership a new series was born and is the first primary series sponsorship for NGK Spark Plugs in the sport of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing. This series runs April through September of this year and highlights: F1, F-Lights, Tri-Hull and J Hydro powerboats.

NGK Spark Plugs, Inc., Vice President of Marketing, David Boer, said: “We’re excited to be involved as the primary sponsor of the NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Championship along side of team Seebold Sports. This partnership offers an opportunity for both brands to further engage with an audience who is interested not only in Formula One boat racing, but the highest-quality spark plug and oxygen sensor technology on the market – NGK and NTK products.”

