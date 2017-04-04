NGK Spark Plugs To Be Primary Sponsor Of The NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Championship
This six race partnership series is based on the past success and core foundation of the partnership of NGK Spark Plugs and team Seebold Sports. Through this partnership a new series was born and is the first primary series sponsorship for NGK Spark Plugs in the sport of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing. This series runs April through September of this year and highlights: F1, F-Lights, Tri-Hull and J Hydro powerboats.
NGK Spark Plugs, Inc., Vice President of Marketing, David Boer, said: “We’re excited to be involved as the primary sponsor of the NGK Spark Plugs Formula 1 Powerboat Championship along side of team Seebold Sports. This partnership offers an opportunity for both brands to further engage with an audience who is interested not only in Formula One boat racing, but the highest-quality spark plug and oxygen sensor technology on the market – NGK and NTK products.”
2017 RACE SCHEDULE
- April 29-30, Gulfport, Florida, gulfportgrandprix.com
- May 6-7, Port Neches, Texas, pnriverfest.com
- June 16-18, Nashville, TN, thunderonthecumberland.com
- July 14-16, Trenton, Michigan, trentonroarontheriver.com
- Aug. 26-27, Detroit, Michigan, detroitboatraces.com
- Sept. 16-17, Orange, Texas
Article courtesy Speedville.