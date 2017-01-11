Career/Park Vista Community High School
Park Vista Students Ready To Revive Vintage Hearse

Students at Park Vista Community High School Automotive Academy in Lake Worth, FL, are restoring a vintage 1987 Cadillac hearse.

From Jan Engoren’s article on the Sun Sentinel website:

After their classic car show in mid-December, the Park Vista Community High School Automotive Academy students have joined forces with their peers in the medical and digital media academies work together on their latest project – restoring a vintage 1987 Cadillac hearse and renovating and retrofitting it to become a state-of-the-art ambulance.

“This project will be good for the academies here at Park Vista,” automotive academy instructor Steve Moldoff said. “It will help get the word about what we have to offer here and we will be able to showcase the work the students do here at school.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the restoration project on the Sun Sentinel website.

