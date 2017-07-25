Career/Scholarships
Pronto Awards Six Auto Service Center Scholarships

National Pronto Association has recently awarded six Auto Service Center scholarships, according to Bill Maggs, president and CEO of National Pronto Association.

The following students will receive scholarships for the 2017-18 school year: Rebekah Bishop of Benton, Tennessee; Anna Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Marcus Ripley of Spring, Texas; Alannah Schwartz of Santa Cruz, California; Jerod Sneed of Abilene, Texas; and Lauren Winefsky of El Mirage, Arizona.

The annual Pronto scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NASTEF certified post-secondary automotive/heavy duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school.

“We are honored to present scholarships to these very deserving students,” said Maggs. “Pronto is dedicated to providing educational opportunities to our members’ employees and families. These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to help educate, prepare and support the next generation of the Pronto family.”

To be apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.

