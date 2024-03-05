Federated Car Care Scholarship Program Now Open

Applications are now being accepted for the Federated Car Care Scholarship program. Interested students should complete and submit their applications at AutomotiveScholarships.com by March 31, 2024.

The Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online.

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), the scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2024 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.

“It is a privilege for us to once again provide scholarship opportunities to the children and employees of Car Care members, assisting them in furthering their education,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “The University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s AutomotiveScholarships.com website streamlines the application process. We urge all interested candidates to submit their applications by March 31 and look forward to awarding Federated Car Care scholarships to another group of deserving young men and women for the 2024-25 academic year.”