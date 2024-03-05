 Federated Car Care Scholarship Program Now Open

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Federated Car Care Scholarship Program Now Open

The deadline to submit applications at AutomotiveScholarships.com is March 31.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Applications are now being accepted for the Federated Car Care Scholarship program. Interested students should complete and submit their applications at AutomotiveScholarships.com by March 31, 2024.

Related Articles

The Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online.

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), the scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school. Students graduating from high school in 2024 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.

“It is a privilege for us to once again provide scholarship opportunities to the children and employees of Car Care members, assisting them in furthering their education,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “The University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s AutomotiveScholarships.com website streamlines the application process. We urge all interested candidates to submit their applications by March 31 and look forward to awarding Federated Car Care scholarships to another group of deserving young men and women for the 2024-25 academic year.”

You May Also Like

News

Advance Auto Parts Announces ‘National Battery Day’ Promo

DieHard battery giveaways and complimentary battery testing will be part of nationwide festivities held on Feb. 18.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Advance Auto Parts said it is jump-starting motorists’ attention to the safety and reliability of their automobiles by giving away free DieHard batteries on National Battery Day, Sunday, Feb. 18.

On that day, Advance said it will surprise randomly selected customers with a free DieHard battery, including those getting their current battery tested, at participating stores nationwide. As part of National Battery Day, Advance is partnering with pro football star quarterback Baker Mayfield to encourage motorists to get their car batteries tested.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
MPA Introduces New Brake-Related Product Part Numbers

The new part numbers are offered through QB, Quality-Built and Quality-Built Black Series brands powered by MPA.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Philips Releases GoPure Advanced Automotive Air Purifier

It filters out 99% of bacteria and respiratory viruses and fits in the cupholder.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NPW Welcomes Automotive Installers Warehouse to Its Network

Automotive Installers Warehouse has been an NPW customer since 2013 and has merged with NPW as part of its ongoing expansion.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Valvoline Ushers in New Era of Environmental Stewardship

Valvoline is providing solutions for ICE vehicles to be as clean and long-living as possible to benefit the environment of today and tomorrow.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MANN+HUMMEL NA Aftermarket Shows Right to Repair Support

Representatives from MANN+HUMMEL’s North American aftermarket brands recently visited Capitol Hill to express their support for H.R. 906.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto-Wares Group Wins TCED Super Bowl Contest

As part of the grand prize, Auto-Wares winners will be accompanied by TCED President Elise Rozon.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Valvoline Global to Debut Ad During Super Bowl Pre-Game

The company will showcase its Restore & Protect motor oil in a 30-second ad before Super Bowl LVIII.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff