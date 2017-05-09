Career/Pulaski High School
Pulaski High School Hosts Automotive Career Fair

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Both middle and high school students attended the career fair.

From Carl Deffenbaugh’s article on the FOX6Now.com website:

The sound of engines filled the air Monday, May 8th, at Pulaski High School, as the school hosted its 12th automotive career fair.

“It’s a process and a program that you just don’t often see,” said Mark Sain, president of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors.

The goal of the career fair is two-fold. First, to connect high school students to college programs or possible career paths.

“They get a chance to see it. They get a chance to touch it. They get a chance to ask questions of the professionals that are in those areas,” said Sain.

And second, to teach middle school students about Pulaski’s program, which features hands-on work in an actual garage.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Pulaski High School Automotive Career Fair on the FOX6Now.com website.

