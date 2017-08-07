SRTC Automotive Program Attains Highest Possible Accreditation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Students considering a career in automotive technology can cast aside any doubts they may have related to instructional excellence at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) as the school was recently awarded the highest possible industry accreditation by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

“Achieving master level accreditation solidifies our program’s standing among the top rated schools in the nation for automotive technology. We understand that students have a choice of where they receive their education and we want to make that choice easier by offering superior instruction and relevant work experience,” commented Mason Miller, SRTC Automotive Technology Program Chair.

Since 1983, NATEF, the educational equivalent to ASE (a master mechanic certifying agency), has accredited qualified automotive service programs in schools across the country. As a mission-driven non-profit, they work with secondary and post-secondary schools, both public and proprietary, to ensure their automotive service training programs are truly aligned to meet today’s “real world” needs by evaluating each program’s structure, resources and quality of automotive service training. NATEF reviews this against standards established by industry experts and offer NATEF accreditation to programs that meets the highest possible quality requirements.

During each evaluation, NATEF performs a thorough, strategic review and offers accreditation to programs that meet the requirements of the industry’s highest instructional standards—programs that share a passion and commitment to automotive service excellence.

“Institutional and program accreditations are important as they indicate quality and excellence within an institution and its academic programs. We are proud to inform the public and the business and industry community that our Automotive Technology program has once again achieved NATEF accreditation and that our students are graduating from a highly regarded, accredited, and industry-recognized program of study,” commented Dr. Craig Wentworth, SRTC President.

The results for schools are very clear: they gain credibility for robust, quality, career-focused programs. This enables prospective employers to grow a team of highly skilled, entry level technicians while allowing the automotive service industry to secure its position as trusted professionals that consumers can count on.