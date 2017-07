Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Check out the behind-the-scenes footage of Chris Fillmore’s Record Breaking Run aboard his KTM 1290 Super Duke R at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb. Fillmore discusses the changes to his bike as well as his thoughts on the event preparation and the course.

Article courtesy Speedville.