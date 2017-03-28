VP Racing Fuels’ Monster Truck Lands First Ever Front Flip

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

In front of a sold-out crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium this past weekend, VP Racing Fuels’ Mad Scientist driven by Lee O’Donnell made history by pulling off the first-ever front flip in a Monster Jam monster truck. The stunt propelled O’Donnell to the 2017 Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle Championship, the first for both O’Donnell and the Mad Scientist Monster Jam truck.

O’Donnell’s unexpected move began with pulling a high-speed wheelie after a jump. He then hit another jump while his front wheels were up in the air, causing the back end of his truck to launch up, eventually somersaulting over the front end of his truck. As he stuck the landing, the crowd roared. The video has become the biggest story of this past weekend with replays on Fox Sports, ESPN Sports Center and millions of views on websites worldwide.

“We couldn’t be happier for Lee O’Donnell in pulling off this feat,” said Alan Cerwick, President of VP Racing Fuels. “This type of achievement and push-the-envelope aggressiveness is consistent with the long-time culture at VP and emblematic of our unique brand.”

The Mad Scientist Monster Jam truck began competing in 2016 and has become an important component of VP Racing Fuels’ marketing program as it continues to diversify and expand beyond racing fuels, an industry it’s led for more than 40 years.

For more information: VPRacingFuels.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.