Yokohama Sponsoring Three U.S. Spartan Athletes

Two Spartan Pro Team athletes and one amateur athlete will represent Yokohama Tire Corp. during the 2017 U.S. Spartan Race. Yokohama is the Official Tire of the U.S. Spartan Race.

Spartan Pro Team competitors Faye Stenning and Robert B. Killian Jr. and amateur athlete Laurel Shearer will compete in Spartan Races across the country, including the five Spartan Race U.S. Championship Series events, airing on NBC Sports Network, and the 2017 Reebok Spartan Race World Championship on NBC.

“Faye, Robert and Laurel epitomize the true Spartan athlete,” said Fardad Niknam, Yokohama’s director of LTR segment development. “They are incredibly tough, competitive and never give up – attributes Yokohama Tire identifies with. They always ‘Go Strong’ and we’re honored to have them represent Yokohama and have them wear our logo while competing.”

Stenning finished second in the U.S. Championship 2016 Spartan Race and she finished third in the World Championship.

Killian won the 2015 Spartan Race World Championships and is a seasoned steeplechaser and Ironman triathlete. Last season he placed second in the U.S. Championship and third at the World Championship.

Shearer is an accomplished equestrian and began obstacle course racing in 2015. She was Spartan-ranked 6th in 2016.

Yokohama also supplies tires for the “Yokohama Tire Flip” obstacle and will have a booth at each race where spectators can test their tire-flipping ability during the Yokohama Tire Flip Festival Challenge.