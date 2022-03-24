950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

Click Here to Read More

With how widespread and diverse the engine building community is, we find people all over the planet with interesting builds. Social media, motorsports events, word of mouth, you name it – we get in contact with builders no matter what the medium.

David Keyser first reached out to us about a week ago on Facebook Messenger, asking where he could enter to be in Diesel of the Week. What some of our readers may not know is that it’s as easy as that! There is no entering process for our Engine of the Week or Diesel of the Week series; if you think you have an interesting build that our audience would like to see, simply send us a direct message on our social media channels (Instagram, Facebook or Twitter) or email our Editor Greg Jones at [email protected].

When David Keyser messaged us, he outlined his 7.3L Powerstroke that makes nearly 1,000 horsepower, so naturally we wanted to know more. Keyser works as an over-the-road heavy equipment technician and on the side, he started GapTrain Performance, a small diesel performance and off-road business. On first sight, we were curious to know if David was related to Travis Keyser, another engine builder we spoke with early this year. Interestingly, their shared name is simply a coincidence.

“No, I’m not related to him…. and it’s an uncommon name,” Keyser says. “The funny thing is we raced together at the same event one day. They called out Keyser and I spoke up thinking they made a mistake.”

The one thing both Keyser’s do share is a love for Powerstrokes. Travis’ 6.0L was a sight to see, and now David’s 7.3L is our next fixation.