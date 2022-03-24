 950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

on

Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

on

Turbocharged 6.5L GM Diesel Engine

on

Single Turbo 444 Cid 7.3L Powerstroke Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service Video
play

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video) Video
play

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

A few broken rocker arms and a bent connecting rod didn’t stop David Keyser. Check this engine out!
Advertisement
 

on

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With how widespread and diverse the engine building community is, we find people all over the planet with interesting builds. Social media, motorsports events, word of mouth, you name it – we get in contact with builders no matter what the medium.

David Keyser first reached out to us about a week ago on Facebook Messenger, asking where he could enter to be in Diesel of the Week. What some of our readers may not know is that it’s as easy as that! There is no entering process for our Engine of the Week or Diesel of the Week series; if you think you have an interesting build that our audience would like to see, simply send us a direct message on our social media channels (InstagramFacebook or Twitter) or email our Editor Greg Jones at [email protected].

When David Keyser messaged us, he outlined his 7.3L Powerstroke that makes nearly 1,000 horsepower, so naturally we wanted to know more. Keyser works as an over-the-road heavy equipment technician and on the side, he started GapTrain Performance, a small diesel performance and off-road business. On first sight, we were curious to know if David was related to Travis Keyser, another engine builder we spoke with early this year. Interestingly, their shared name is simply a coincidence.

“No, I’m not related to him…. and it’s an uncommon name,” Keyser says. “The funny thing is we raced together at the same event one day. They called out Keyser and I spoke up thinking they made a mistake.”

The one thing both Keyser’s do share is a love for Powerstrokes. Travis’ 6.0L was a sight to see, and now David’s 7.3L is our next fixation.

Click Here To Read The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Sin City Diesel’s Compound Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel: 1994 12-valve 5.9L Cummins Engine

Diesel: Mechanical Injected 12-valve Triple Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel: Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician