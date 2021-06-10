2021 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Winner Announced

For the third year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have partnered to make one of the most difficult choices ever: naming a champion in the Instructor of the Year competition.

Click Here to Read More

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its third annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Bob Mauger from Corona High School in Corona, CA. You can read Bob’s story HERE.

In addition to Mauger, the remaining Instructor of the Year grand finalists are:

Mark Drelicharz from Fenton High School (Bensenville, IL)

Pati Fairchild from El Camino College (Torrance, CA)

Jeff Wiseman from Rockbridge County High School (Lexington, VA)

“Bob’s commitment to his students is inspiring,” said Randy Pindor, President & Chief Executive Officer of B’laster. “Especially in this challenging year for students and teachers, his creativity and dedication were evident. We applaud his ability to inspire the next generation of wrenchers.”