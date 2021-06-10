Undercar: How To Fix A Vehicle Pulling Condition
Career
2021 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Winner Announced
Bob Mauger has been named the 2021 B’laster Instructor Of The Year.
For the third year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have partnered to make one of the most difficult choices ever: naming a champion in the Instructor of the Year competition.
B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its third annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Bob Mauger from Corona High School in Corona, CA. You can read Bob’s story HERE.
In addition to Mauger, the remaining Instructor of the Year grand finalists are:
- Mark Drelicharz from Fenton High School (Bensenville, IL)
- Pati Fairchild from El Camino College (Torrance, CA)
- Jeff Wiseman from Rockbridge County High School (Lexington, VA)
“Bob’s commitment to his students is inspiring,” said Randy Pindor, President & Chief Executive Officer of B’laster. “Especially in this challenging year for students and teachers, his creativity and dedication were evident. We applaud his ability to inspire the next generation of wrenchers.”
B’laster is presenting Mauger with B’laster products for his classroom, a $1,000 donation to the school’s automotive program, a $500 Visa gift card for Mauger, and a one-of-a-kind B’laster Instructor of the Year trophy.
“B’laster is proud to support automotive instructors around the country who are thinking ‘outside the toolbox,’” Pindor said. “Vocational education is an important piece of the education puzzle and we are honored to celebrate its successes. Congratulations to Bob and all of our finalists.”
Previous winners include Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado (2020) and Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida (2019).
For more information about the Instructor of the Year program or other products, visit B’lasterProducts.com.