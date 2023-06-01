All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves 360-Mile Range

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that as of May 31, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) estimated total range of 360 miles on standard 20” wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.

The EPA values confirm that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today, the company states.

This news follows the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s recent European WLTP certification of 707 km / 440 UK mile range on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today, the company states.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle,” said CEO Henrik Fisker.

“This is a huge milestone for everyone at Fisker,” he continued. “We are looking forward to getting Oceans to customers in the US, and we plan to send out communications today to our first customers.”

The CARB Executive Order grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold. The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has been certified by European authorities for sale in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires also achieved a WLTP 701 km / 436 UK mile range3, demonstrating that performance wheels and tires have minimal effect on the Fisker Ocean’s range.

The first Fisker Ocean customer took delivery in Denmark on May 5. Deliveries are expected to begin in the United States in June.

As part of Fisker’s mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean Extreme combines its 113kWh Hyper Range battery pack, optimized engineering, and aerodynamic design to produce a powerful, efficient, and responsive SUV with an EPA estimated range to drive from Philadelphia to Boston or Los Angeles to San Jose.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. The Fisker Ocean also recently won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.

Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.