 All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves 360-Mile Range

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

All-Electric Fisker Ocean Extreme Achieves 360-Mile Range

EPA values confirm the Fisker Ocean Extreme has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200K sold in the U.S.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Fisker Inc., driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, announces that as of May 31, the all-electric Fisker Ocean Extreme has an Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) estimated total range of 360 miles on standard 20” wheels and tires, exceeding Fisker’s previous estimates.

Related Articles

The EPA values confirm that the Fisker Ocean Extreme, including the limited edition Fisker Ocean One, has the longest range of any new electric SUV under $200,000 sold in the United States today, the company states.

This news follows the Fisker Ocean Extreme’s recent European WLTP certification of 707 km / 440 UK mile range on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today, the company states.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme has also received both an EPA Certificate of Conformity and a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO), approving the Fisker Ocean Extreme for sale and delivery in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle,” said CEO Henrik Fisker.

“This is a huge milestone for everyone at Fisker,” he continued. “We are looking forward to getting Oceans to customers in the US, and we plan to send out communications today to our first customers.”

The CARB Executive Order grants the Fisker Ocean Extreme the maximum 4.0 Zero-Emission Vehicle credits per vehicle sold. The Fisker Ocean Extreme recently completed all applicable FMVSS testing required for US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) self-certification and meets New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) standards for a 5-star rating. The Fisker Ocean Extreme has been certified by European authorities for sale in Europe.

The Fisker Ocean Extreme equipped with optional 22” wheels and tires also achieved a WLTP 701 km / 436 UK mile range3, demonstrating that performance wheels and tires have minimal effect on the Fisker Ocean’s range.

The first Fisker Ocean customer took delivery in Denmark on May 5. Deliveries are expected to begin in the United States in June.

As part of Fisker’s mission to create the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean Extreme combines its 113kWh Hyper Range battery pack, optimized engineering, and aerodynamic design to produce a powerful, efficient, and responsive SUV with an EPA estimated range to drive from Philadelphia to Boston or Los Angeles to San Jose.

The Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV combines ingenious engineering, innovation, affordability, and sustainability in three versions: Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, with some trims sold out in several launch markets. The Fisker Ocean also recently won the 2023 Red Dot Product Design Award for Best Electric Vehicle.

Shoppers can reserve and configure the Fisker Ocean via the Fisker website.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

LIQUI MOLY Develops Liquid Thermal Manager for EV Batteries

The automotive chemical specialist is expanding its range for all-electric vehicles with Battery Coolant EV 200.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Special drives require special solutions. This is definitely the case with all-electric vehicles. LIQUI MOLY expanded its range early on to include products for purely electric vehicles. The newest product development in this series is the Battery Coolant EV 200 launched by the German automotive chemicals specialist.

LIQUI MOLY is primarily known for its motor oils and additives. They make an important contribution to the operational reliability of vehicles. This is precisely the central task of the products for electrically driven variants. The new Battery Coolant EV 200, where EV stands for Electric Vehicle, fulfills an important purpose, says LIQUI MOLY: It acts as a thermal manager. This is necessary because the technology of electric and hybrid vehicles only functions optimally in certain temperature windows. The range between 15 °C and 40 °C is ideal for lithium-ion batteries. 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Continental Tire Upgrades Test Tracks for EVs

Continental expanded its EV charging infrastructure at three company-owned test sites in Sweden, Germany and the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

This collaboration will promote a circular, more sustainable electric vehicle supply chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MAHLE, Midtronics Partner on EV Battery Service

Together, the companies say they can offer shops a full range of services for electric vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Welding On A Hybrid Or Electric Vehicle

As more and more HEVs and EVs roll into your shop, there are considerations to take when welding.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Mitchell Announces Data Licensing Agreement with Rivian

Agreement reaffirms Mitchell’s commitment to proper and safe repair as electric vehicle adoption surges.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Yokohama Tire, Electrify Expo Partner on EV Event

The tiremaker has been named presenting sponsor of Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

Safety precautions take on a whole new meaning with hybrid or battery electric vehicles.

By Bud Center
Tesla Model S Suspension

For any electric vehicle, the alignment not only protects the tires it helps to increase the range.

By Andrew Markel