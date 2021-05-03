Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
American Welding Society Launches ‘AWS Certified’ Program
Welding is among the most crucial and essential skilled trades that impact everyday life, yet the number of skilled welding technicians and professionals continues to decrease. It is anticipated that by 2023, over 375,000 welders will be necessary to satisfy our nation’s workforce demands (Emsi, 2019). To impact this decline, the American Welding Society has launched a new initiative targeting students and early career welders, titled “AWS Certified.”
For over a century, AWS has been the leader in the advancement and standardization of welding and allied joining and cutting practices, and those who have been in the welding industry understand the value of an AWS Certification credential. However, younger generations may not see the necessity of certification so early in their careers. The AWS Certified initiative shines a light on the importance of obtaining AWS Certifications.
“Members of the welding community genuinely care about the technology and skill sets required to inspect welds and weld correctly, and they’re eager to learn more about the intricacies of their trade. Each AWS Certification they get is a badge of honor,” said Denny Smith, Managing Director, Certification.
AWS is best known for the Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) credential, and to date, there are over 40,000 CWIs worldwide. But AWS has 10 more certifications, each one focusing on a different specialty or career path that is critical in the welding industry. Other certifications include Certified Welding Supervisor (CWS), Certified Welding Educator (CWE), Certified Welding Engineer (CWEng), Certified Welding Sales Representative (CWSR), Certified Resistance Welding Technician (CRWT).
“Being AWS Certified shows you’re proud to be in this industry, and it requires you to master the skills that uphold our industry standards. It gives you credibility and respect among your peers,” stated Nate Bowman, Director of Welding Optimization & Education at Central Welding Supply. “Welding education is the key to success in the industry.”
Becoming AWS Certified also ensures that as the next generation of our welding workforce is developed, the integrity of how welding processes and procedures are performed will remain as consistent as our century-young organization.
For more information about AWS Certified, visit aws.org/certified.