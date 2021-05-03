American Welding Society Launches ‘AWS Certified’ Program

Welding is among the most crucial and essential skilled trades that impact everyday life, yet the number of skilled welding technicians and professionals continues to decrease. It is anticipated that by 2023, over 375,000 welders will be necessary to satisfy our nation’s workforce demands (Emsi, 2019). To impact this decline, the American Welding Society has launched a new initiative targeting students and early career welders, titled “ AWS Certified .”

For over a century, AWS has been the leader in the advancement and standardization of welding and allied joining and cutting practices, and those who have been in the welding industry understand the value of an AWS Certification credential. However, younger generations may not see the necessity of certification so early in their careers. The AWS Certified initiative shines a light on the importance of obtaining AWS Certifications.

“Members of the welding community genuinely care about the technology and skill sets required to inspect welds and weld correctly, and they’re eager to learn more about the intricacies of their trade. Each AWS Certification they get is a badge of honor,” said Denny Smith, Managing Director, Certification.

AWS is best known for the Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) credential, and to date, there are over 40,000 CWIs worldwide. But AWS has 10 more certifications, each one focusing on a different specialty or career path that is critical in the welding industry. Other certifications include Certified Welding Supervisor (CWS), Certified Welding Educator (CWE), Certified Welding Engineer (CWEng), Certified Welding Sales Representative (CWSR), Certified Resistance Welding Technician (CRWT).