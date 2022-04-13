April MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners. Across plus down add up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

• Robert Morris, Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA

• Mark de la Vega, Lockport Twp. High School, Lockport, IL

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• Andy Berthold, Ralston High School, Omaha, NE

• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ

• Benjamin Lane, Calvert Career and Technical Academy, Prince Frederick, MD

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Ismaiel Cisse, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS

• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ

• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, April 17.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.