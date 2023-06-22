 ASCEF Awards Scholarships to 28 Aspiring Automotive Students

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

ASCEF Awards Scholarships to 28 Aspiring Automotive Students

The board of trustees awarded 34 scholarships to 28 students for a total of $18,000.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The Automotive Service Councils Educational Foundation (ASCEF) announced that the board of trustees awarded 34 scholarships to 28 deserving students for a total of $18,500.

Related Articles

ASCEF scholarships have grown out of a single donation to fully funded scholarships in the name of past ASCCA members, past presidents or individuals whose influence and dedication to the automotive industry warranted recognition for all time.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, we are proud to continue ASCEF’s history of supporting up-and-coming automotive students with their education,” said John Eppstein, foundation chair. “We look forward to welcoming them into the ASCEF family of highly qualified automotive technicians. By awarding these scholarships, we hope to unite, inspire and mentor these students while continuing ASCEF’s core mission to support and advance the automotive service industry.” 

Through its successful Cars4Careers program, ASCEF turns donated cars into education and training for individuals seeking a career in the automotive service industry. Each year, ASCEF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to high school seniors who plan to enroll in post-high school technical/academic training or college undergraduates in the automotive service field. Since the establishment of the foundation in 1998, ASCEF has awarded $202,250 in scholarships.     

“These scholarships are designed to help support the next generation of technicians and address the technician shortage facing our industry,” said David Kusa, ASCEF president. “Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, it’s clear to see our industry has a bright future.” 

The 2023 scholarship application opens in October. Individuals have until March 31, 2024, to submit an application.   

To view the full list of scholarship recipients, visit the ASCEF website

You May Also Like

News

WyoTech Hosts Record Career Fair

The automotive, diesel and collision trade school welcomed nearly 100 companies to its February career fair.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

WyoTech, an automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, hosted its largest career fair since the change of ownership in 2018. With the event taking place on Feb. 15 and 16, there were 96 companies in attendance, conducting a total of 907 interviews.  

“It’s no secret trades of any kind are in high demand,” says Ashley Chitwood, vice president of marketing for WyoTech. “Seeing hundreds of people from nearly 100 companies across the United States come to Laramie, Wyoming, to hire WyoTech students is a testament to our vision of offering the best experience, the best training and the best outcomes in the industry. There is no better sense of accomplishment for the team at WyoTech than seeing our graduates get hired by these great organizations after as little as nine months of training.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Instructor Conference Set for July in North Carolina

The in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIN Scholarship Program Awards Record Number of Students

A record 20 new recipients received WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards in 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CREF Opens Applications for 2023 Benchmark Grants

Completing CREF’s online application will qualify collision schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline Nears

In 2022, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation awarded 461 scholarships totaling $731,350.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Dorman Releases OE FIX Guide 4th Edition

Dorman says the guide highlights its top repair solutions for faster, longer-lasting repairs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AP Emissions Releases January New Part Number Update

The release includes direct fit EPA converters covering more than 6.6 million vehicles in operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

Now through March 17, Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Apply for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships by March 31

Hundreds of scholarships will be awarded for 2023-24.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff