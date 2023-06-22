ASCEF Awards Scholarships to 28 Aspiring Automotive Students

The Automotive Service Councils Educational Foundation (ASCEF) announced that the board of trustees awarded 34 scholarships to 28 deserving students for a total of $18,500.

ASCEF scholarships have grown out of a single donation to fully funded scholarships in the name of past ASCCA members, past presidents or individuals whose influence and dedication to the automotive industry warranted recognition for all time.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, we are proud to continue ASCEF’s history of supporting up-and-coming automotive students with their education,” said John Eppstein, foundation chair. “We look forward to welcoming them into the ASCEF family of highly qualified automotive technicians. By awarding these scholarships, we hope to unite, inspire and mentor these students while continuing ASCEF’s core mission to support and advance the automotive service industry.”

Through its successful Cars4Careers program, ASCEF turns donated cars into education and training for individuals seeking a career in the automotive service industry. Each year, ASCEF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to high school seniors who plan to enroll in post-high school technical/academic training or college undergraduates in the automotive service field. Since the establishment of the foundation in 1998, ASCEF has awarded $202,250 in scholarships.

“These scholarships are designed to help support the next generation of technicians and address the technician shortage facing our industry,” said David Kusa, ASCEF president. “Judging from the winners and the rest of our applicants, it’s clear to see our industry has a bright future.”

The 2023 scholarship application opens in October. Individuals have until March 31, 2024, to submit an application.

To view the full list of scholarship recipients, visit the ASCEF website.