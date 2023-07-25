 ASE Education Foundation Congratulates SkillsUSA Winners

Students from ASE-accredited programs were among the winners at the SkillsUSA competition last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The ASE Education Foundation announced that students from ASE-accredited programs were among the winners at the SkillsUSA competition last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

“The SkillsUSA competition solidifies the reason why career and technical education (CTE) classes are rigorous,” said Sean Reisdorf, an automotive instructor at North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan. “To compete against the other best contestants, whether at regionals, states or nationals, typically shows students there is never an end to learning their trade.”

The winners from ASE-accredited schools were recognized at the 2023 SkillsUSA competition in the following categories:

Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair (High School)
• Rayce Edmondson (Silver) – Chambers County Career Tech Center (Lafayette, Alabama)
• Aidan Hawkins (Bronze) – North Farmington High School (Farmington Hills, Michigan)

Automotive Refinishing Technology (High School)
• Lily Williams (Gold) – Northeast Arkansas Career and Technical Center (Jonesboro, Arkansas)

Automotive Refinishing Technology (College)
• Charles Moake (Bronze) – Utah Valley University (Orem, Utah)

Automotive Service Technology (High School)
• William Schimberg (Gold) – Cherry Creek Innovation Campus (Centennial, Colorado)

Automotive Service Technology (College)
• Nathan Bulthuis (Gold) – Joliet Junior College (Joliet, Illinois)
• Spencer Speral (Silver) – Kirkwood Community College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
• Jared Coffin (Bronze) – Alfred State College-School of Applied Technology (Wellsville, New York)

Collision Repair Technology (High School)
• Shane Webb (Gold) – Vanguard-Sentinel CTC-Sentinel Campus (Tiffin, Ohio)
• Lucas Lynch (Silver) – Southwestern Community College (Creston, Iowa)

Collision Repair Technology (College)
• Brandon Nelson (Gold) – Southeast Technical Institute (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
• Seth Christmas (Silver) – Utah Valley University (Orem, Utah)
• Winferd Vermillion (Bronze) – Collin College (Frisco, Texas)

Collision Damage Appraisal (High School)
• Rhett Hylton (Silver) – Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center (Spotsylvania, Virginia)

Collision Damage Appraisal (College)
• Lauren Lewis (Gold) – Guilford Tech Community College (Jamestown, North Carolina
• Jesse Manuel (Silver) – Aims Community College-Windsor (Greeley, Colorado)
• Joseph Lytle (Bronze) – Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Nebraska)

Diesel Equipment Technology (College)
• Cale Mouser (Gold) – North Dakota State College of Science (Wahpeton, North Dakota)
• Brennan McNabb (Bronze) – Ozarks Technical Community College (Springfield, Missouri)

“We are very proud that so many students from ASE-accredited automotive, collision and truck/diesel programs ranked so high in the recent SkillsUSA competition,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “They have learned skills to enter the workforce as entry-level technicians and are the future of our industry. Congratulations to the students as well as their instructors who encouraged these students to excel in their respective fields. We look forward to hearing more about their accomplishments when they join the workforce.”

