ASE, Goodguys Partner to Promote Industry Education, Careers

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association (Goodguys) announced they are joining forces to showcase the wide array of career paths available in the world of hot rodding and automotive service.

Through this new program, the ASE Education Foundation, along with Goodguys and their partners, will work as a community to enlighten students from across the country about automotive careers with a focus on design and engineering, manufacturing, mechanical, fabrication, paint, marketing, media and sales disciplines.

“Goodguys events are ideal to bring together future professionals and the companies that drive the industry. Goodguys events are not only fun, but they give students the chance to learn about available educational, scholarship and career opportunities and interact with automotive professionals from diverse industry backgrounds,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “The automotive service industry needs qualified talent more than ever and our new partnership with Goodguys will help publicize the industry’s need for a well-trained, better-prepared future workforce.”

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys say they will work with local area high schools to identify and recruit students interested in careers in the transportation industry and will schedule Fridays at select Goodguys events as a hands-on career exploration project. The students will start the day meeting with a panel of experts and top industry professionals. They will then be paired up with a mentor and participate in a scavenger hunt where they will track down businesses and learn about a wide variety of automotive careers. Students will receive a free ticket to the Goodguys event so they can attend over the weekend.

“There are so many career opportunities within the automotive aftermarket and hot rodding,” said Andrew Ebel, COO of Goodguys Rod & Custom. “Working with the ASE Education Foundation gives us the opportunity to introduce students to many of the professional builders, painters and parts manufactures that attend our events across the nation. It will be a great experience for the students as well as for the industry professionals.”

For more information, visit www.aseEducationFoundation.org.