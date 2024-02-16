 Evercoat, ASE Partner on Collision Repair Education

Evercoat, ASE Partner on Collision Repair Education

Evercoat will provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Evercoat announced it has partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to provide educational opportunities and resources for instructors, students and active technicians pursuing careers in collision repair.

Evercoat said it is committed to nurturing the next generation of collision repair professionals by equipping students with the tools and product knowledge necessary for their career ahead.

“Evercoat has built an infrastructure of essential knowledge from beginning to end in the collision repair process,” said Dan Clarke, vice president and general manager, Evercoat. “We want to share our expertise in the industry with those who will benefit most — current and future repair technicians and body shop managers across the country.”

Added Evercoat Senior Application Field Engineer Tim McKinney, “Evercoat has been manufacturing quality products since 1953, so this new and exciting partnership with the ASE Education Foundation will allow us to help team up with new technicians and support collision repair schools across the country. There are so many opportunities for young adults in this industry, and we are all excited to help be a part of the next generation of up-and-coming technicians and future industry leaders.”

The partnership will specifically benefit technical training programs in schools and institutions offering automotive education, Evercoat said. With ASE, the company added it will be able to offer training on application best practices and standard operating procedures created for efficient repairs done right the first time.

For more information on Evercoat, visit evercoat.com.

For more information on the ASE Education Foundation, visit aseeducationfoundation.org.

