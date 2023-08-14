 ASE Hosts Instructor Training Conference

ASE Hosts Instructor Training Conference

The conference featured training sessions and networking for high school and college automotive instructors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference, held last month in Concord, North Carolina, welcomed hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide, ASE said. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a wide array of sessions conducted by leading trainers and instructors in the transportation industry.

“This year’s instructor training conference was a huge success, from the instructional sessions to the networking opportunities to the informational resources that instructors can integrate into their automotive programs,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The attendees heard from experienced OE and aftermarket trainers, enjoyed a keynote speech by Eric Chester and learned about ‘Revving up Diversity in the Classroom’ from Bogi Lateiner.”

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the four-day annual conference also features networking and opportunities to share best practices. Also on the agenda was Chester’s keynote speech, “Building Rockets That Fly: Ensuring the Success of our Graduates,” which focused on ways to help graduates of automotive educational programs succeed in their careers. In addition, Lateiner shared ways to enhance diversity in automotive programs with a standing-room-only audience, ASE said.

“Being together under one roof gave the attendees the opportunity to learn, interact and focus on the future,” said Coley. “We want to thank the subject matter experts who shared their knowledge and expertise with the instructors and the conference sponsors who helped make this exceptional educational event possible.”

