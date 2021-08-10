 August MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details
August MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details

Career

August MindGames Winners Knew Pop Quiz Details

Congratulations to the winners of this week’s MindGames contest, the challenging Pop Quiz.
 

Well, it’s been an interesting and hopefully relaxing summer. The winners of August’s MindGames knew the correct answers to five questions in the Tomorrow’s Technician PopQuiz and we’re pleased to see our entrants ready to get back to the test-taking process.

Congratulations to this week’s winners who will each receive a McDonald’s $10 gift card!

Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

Bruce Thorngate, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

Shane Hawkins, East Gaston High School, Mount Holly, NC

Steve Hoback, Burton Center for Arts & Tech, Salem, VA

James Pressly, North Carolina Dept of Public Instruction, Raleigh, NC

Robert Johnson, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Hts., NY

• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

• Robert Nelson, Swenson High School, Philadephia, PA

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is the challengine Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete the puzzle in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, August 15, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

