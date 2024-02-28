 Auto Care Association Expands Demand Index Product Coverage

Auto Care Association Expands Demand Index Product Coverage

It announced the release of 25 new product lines, as well as the addition of Annual Unit Volumes for 15 Demand Index Product Groups.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The Auto Care Association announced the release of 25 new product lines, as well as the addition of Annual Unit Volumes for 15 Demand Index Product Groups. The Demand Index, housed on the Auto Care TrendLens platform, helps aftermarket companies know how their products are performing against the market with the only tool that provides parts performance data from point of sales transactions, according to the Auto Care Association.

Unit Volumes for the Calendar Year
This latest update to the Demand Index now gives users insight into how many units of their products were sold for the calendar year, providing true market share value. This data is available yearly at the national level. Users can expect more Annual Unit Volumes for Demand Index product groups to be released monthly. 

The 25 new product lines available include:

-Timing Belts
-Brake Boosters
-Master Cylinders
-Clutch Kits
-Clutch Hydraulics
-Clutch Kits Components
-Exhaust Manifold
-Intake Manifold
-Radiator Fan Clutches and Blades
-Mechanical Fuel Pumps
-Electrical Fuel Pumps
-Fuel Pump Components 
-Engine Gaskets
-Exhaust Gaskets
-Fuel System Gaskets
-Cooling Gaskets
-Power Steering Pumps
-Rack and Pinion Assembly
-Power Steering Gears
-EGR
-Air Injection/Smog Pumps
-Idle Air Systems
-Headlight Assemblies
-Door Lock Motor and Actuators
-Body Motors and Actuators

The addition of 15 new Annual Unit Volumes product lines includes:
-Master Cylinders
-Radiator Fan Clutches and Blades
-Clutch Kits
-Clutch Hydraulics
-Intake Manifolds
-Exhaust Manifolds
-Turbos/Superchargers
-Intercoolers
-Timing Belts
-Alternators and Generators
-Starter Motors
-Mechanical Fuel Pumps
-Electrical Fuel Pumps
-Headlight Assemblies
-Brake Boosters

For the first time, users can view how many units of these 15 products were sold for the calendar year, the Auto Care Association said. A subscription is required to access the new product line data. 

Demand Index subscriptions are available for purchase by eligible automotive aftermarket manufacturers. To learn more about the tool, view eligibility requirements and schedule a demo, visit autocare.org/demandindex

