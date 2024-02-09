 Auto-Wares Group Wins TCED Super Bowl Contest

Auto-Wares Group Wins TCED Super Bowl Contest

As part of the grand prize, Auto-Wares winners will be accompanied by TCED President Elise Rozon.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Trans-Canada Energies Distribution (TCED) announced that the Auto-Wares Group of Companies is the winner of its exclusive contest that offers customers a chance to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place this Sunday, Feb. 11. From March to October 2023, customers purchasing batteries through TCED’s container program were automatically entered into the contest for a chance to win.

As part of the grand prize, Auto-Wares winners will be accompanied by TCED President Elise Rozon. TCED said it thanks all the participants for their enthusiasm and support around the contest.

