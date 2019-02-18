Automotive Distribution Network, SMP Partner To Award 12 Technicians Air Conditioning Training  

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Warehouse Distributors working under the umbrella of the Automotive Distribution Network recently awarded technicians with a chance to improve their skills in automotive HVAC systems during Standard ProTraining’s hands-on, two-day Air Conditioning Tips and Techniques class at SMP’s corporate center in Irving, Texas.

“As part of The Network’s 2019 initiative to provide technicians with expert training, we’re proud to partner with Standard Motor Products to offer access to a slate of renowned training seminars.” says David Prater, president of The Network. “These technicians, including attendees from Parts Plus Car Care Centers around the country, will have the opportunity to learn how to properly diagnose, repair, and service light duty vehicle HVAC systems prior to the warmer weather coming.”

After attending the SMP hands-on training course, technicians will be able to identify the latest HVAC technologies, service R134a and R-1234yf systems, and properly diagnose the root cause of compressor failure. They will also learn new techniques in leak detection, testing variable displacement compressors, and dual evaporator systems. These skills will allow for less comebacks and happier customer having their vehicles fix right the first time

Operating under the brands of Parts Plus, Parts Plus Mexico, IAPA and Auto Pride, The Automotive Distribution Network is one of the most diverse groups in the auto-care industry. The Network is a proud member of Nexus North America and Nexus Automotive International, a worldwide group of parts distributors committed to bringing a global approach to the industry.