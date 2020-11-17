BASF Donates SATA Spray Guns To Collision Repair Students

The Collision Repair Education Foundation recently announced that BASF has donated a SATA spray gun to 87 high school and college students, who are studying collision repair around the country. With each spray gun valued at $1,000, BASF’s generosity ensures that these students are equipped with the tools to excel in school as well as in the workplace. These efforts further the foundation’s goal to ensure that collision repair students are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation.

“We are delighted to do our part and help build the future of these young technicians,” said Jane Niemi, marketing manager for BASF Refinish NA. “As an industry leader, it is our duty to partner with organizations like CREF and provide these students with the tools they need to begin a rewarding career working in automotive refinish.”

The post-secondary students who will receive a SATA spray gun through BASF and the foundation include:

Joel Duensing (Madison College – Madison, WI)

The secondary students who won a SATA spray gun, donated by BASF, include: