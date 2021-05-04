 B'laster Names Top 4 Finalists For Instructor Of The Year
Career

B’laster Names Top 4 Finalists For Instructor Of The Year

B’laster ‘Instructor Of The Year’ finalists exhibit exceptional educational excellence.
 

on

Since September of last year, Tomorrow’s Technician and The B’laster Corporation – makers of the penetrant, PB B’laster – have been searching for the third annual automotive technology B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Seven monthly finalists were named from nominations received from students, civic leaders and school administrators and their stories were shared in Tomorrow’s Technician’s online portals. Now, B’laster has selected four exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs and community colleges across the United States, as Grand Finalists for the 2021 B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Bob Mauger

Bob Mauger, Corona, CA, was named the December finalist in the 2021 B’laster instructor of the Year Program.

Read his story here.

Mark Drelicharz

Mark Drelicharz, Bensonville, IL, was named the February finalist in the 2021 B’laster Instructor of the Year Program.

Read his story here.

Pati Fairchild

Pati Fairchild, instructor and department head of the Autobody Department at El Camino College, was named the February finalist in the 2021 B’laster Instructor of the Year Program.

Read her story here.

Jeff Wiseman

Jeff Wiseman, Rockbridge County High School, Lexington, VA, was named the April finalist in the 2021 B’laster Instructor of the Year Program.

Read his story here.

Each of the seven instructor finalists will receive:

• National recognition on Tomorrow’s Tech website, as well as through social media channels;

•A B’laster T-shirt; and

• B’laster products and swag for the classroom.

The 2021 Instructor of the Year will be announced via a special video tribute, and he and his school will receive a special celebration visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and B’laster. In addition, the Instructor of the Year will receive an exclusive video and web story on tomorrowstechnician.com; A $1,000 donation to the instructor’s auto program; a $500 Visa gift card for the instructor’s personal use; B’laster products for the classroom; and a one-of-a-kind B’laster Instructor of the Year trophy.

Last year’s winner was Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado.

