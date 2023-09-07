Blink Charging Announces ‘World EV Day’ Charity Initiative

Blink Charging Co., global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced that in recognition of World EV Day on September 9, 2023, its wholly owned subsidiary Blink Charging UK will donate profits from its UK chargers. The initiative is in support of efforts to reduce air pollution throughout the UK, emphasizing the significant, positive effect EV adoption can have on air quality, the company says.

Blink Charging UK will donate the proceeds to organizations working to eradicate lung diseases such as asthma. The donation will be based on the total amount of EV charging conducted on Blink UK’s chargers throughout September 9. The more drivers charge, the larger the donation, the company says.

EV drivers can participate in the “Charge for Charity” initiative simply by charging their cars at a Blink charger on September 9. Blink chargers can be found via the Blink Charging UK Mobile App | Blink Charging UK.

The average gasoline-powered passenger vehicle emits approximately 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide every year, with each gallon of petrol burnt creating about 8,887 grams of carbon dioxide, Blink Charging says. In contrast, EVs emit no tailpipe emissions. “EV adoption is a direct and significant step toward cleaning up the air we breathe, creating a healthier environment for all,” the company adds.

The UK has seen significant strides in air pollution improvement in the last decade. In London, both nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels have experienced significant reduction. Policies promoting the use of EVs have played a role in being directly responsible for this noteworthy change, according to Blink Charging.