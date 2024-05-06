Eaton Receives 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Recognition

Intelligent power management company Eaton’s heavy-duty 4-speed electrified vehicle (EV) transmission was named a 2024 Automotive News PACEpilot Innovation to Watch at an awards ceremony on April 29. The recognition acknowledges post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

Eaton said its EV transmission provides superior performance on grades and acceleration for electric commercial vehicles while offering more flexible gear ratios compared to competitive technologies. The compact 4-speed transmission for heavy-duty applications is designed to improve system efficiency, enabling longer vehicle range and battery life.

The 4th annual PACEpilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACEpilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

“We are honored to be chosen by the PACEpilot judges to receive this prestigious award,” said Scott Adams, senior vice president, Global Products, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “Our heavy-duty EV transmission is an innovation that is receiving interest from manufacturers around the world who would like to improve the performance of their electrified commercial vehicles.”

Eaton’s heavy-duty 4-speed electrified vehicle transmission will be on display at the ACT Expo May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, in booth 2656 in the West Hall.