BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

BorgWarner announced it has begun eMotor rotor and stator production for XPeng Motors, a Chinese Smart EV company. The product will be used on the X9 MPV as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan, with start of production planned for Q3 2024.

BorgWarner’s high voltage hairpin (HVH) 220 eMotor offers high power and torque density, higher efficiency at a competitive cost and outstanding durability, according to the company.

The HVH220 eMotor has an operating range of up to 800V, BorgWarner said, using a stator with an outer diameter of 220 mm and its patented high voltage hairpin winding technology. It incorporates permanent magnet rotor and proprietary stator insulation enhancement technologies, providing premium durability and reliability.

BorgWarner’s HVH220 can produce up to 300kW in power with a maximum working speed of 18,000 rpm, with peak efficiencies greater than 97%, the company said.