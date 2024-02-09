 BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

The company's eMotor rotor will be used on the X9 MPV, as well as XPeng's next electric B-class sedan.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

BorgWarner announced it has begun eMotor rotor and stator production for XPeng Motors, a Chinese Smart EV company. The product will be used on the X9 MPV as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan, with start of production planned for Q3 2024.

Related Articles

BorgWarner’s high voltage hairpin (HVH) 220 eMotor offers high power and torque density, higher efficiency at a competitive cost and outstanding durability, according to the company.

The HVH220 eMotor has an operating range of up to 800V, BorgWarner said, using a stator with an outer diameter of 220 mm and its patented high voltage hairpin winding technology. It incorporates permanent magnet rotor and proprietary stator insulation enhancement technologies, providing premium durability and reliability.

BorgWarner’s HVH220 can produce up to 300kW in power with a maximum working speed of 18,000 rpm, with peak efficiencies greater than 97%, the company said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Iveco Group, BASF Partner on EV Battery Recycling

Iveco selected BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group’s lithium-ion batteries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Iveco Group announced the selection of BASF as its first partner to provide a recycling solution for the Group's lithium-ion batteries.

This decision is part of Iveco Group’s circular economy strategy which follows the 4R Framework – Repair, Refurbish, Repurpose and Recycling – to increase the lifetime of the batteries while decreasing their overall environmental impact and ensure compliance with the Extended Producer Responsibility policy, which holds producers responsible for the entire life cycle of the products they introduce on the market, from their design until end-of-life, the company said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
EnviroSpark Signs Deal With Scully to Roll Out EV Chargers

EnviroSpark will initially install new chargers at seven properties on the East Coast.

By Nadine Battah
Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WiTricity Powers First Wirelessly Charged Electric Pickup Truck

With WiTricity’s magnetic resonance technology, consumers can charge their vehicle by simply parking over a charging pad, which draws power from a 240-volt household circuit.

By Mary DellaValle
LG Opens First EV Charger Factory in Texas

The Fort Worth factory is currently assembling Level 2 AC chargers with variable current settings for up to 11kW output power.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By David Sickels
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

By Andrew Markel
Deloitte: Electrification Momentum in US Slows

The report showed a rise in U.S. consumer interest in ICE vehicles, due to affordability and range anxiety, among other factors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff