 Bosch Charging Services Support Electromobility Ramp-up

Bosch Charging Services Support Electromobility Ramp-up

By the end of the decade, Bosch expects its charging solutions business to expand by more than 50 percent each year.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Bosch announced that customers who use Bosch charging services already have access to some 450,000 publicly accessible charge points in 30 European countries – one of the largest charging networks in Europe. The Italian automaker Maserati has now made Bosch charging services available for the first time in its new electric model, the GranTurismo Folgore – not only in Europe but also in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, Bosch says.

“Making it straightforward to recharge electric vehicles reduces range anxiety and is a prerequisite for their widespread acceptance. Bosch charging services offer the drivers of electric cars easy access to one of Europe’s biggest and steadily growing charging networks,” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of its Mobility Solutions business sector. 

Charging services hold immense potentialaccording to Bosch.

By 2030, Bosch expects more than one in three new vehicles worldwide to be purely electric; in Europe, it could be as many as two in three. By 2035, it expects one in two newly registered passenger cars worldwide to be an electric car. “We expect a huge surge in growth for our charging services business over the course of the decade – because as electromobility ramps up, so does the need for straightforward and comprehensive charging solutions. We will benefit from this,” Heyn adds. By the end of the decade, Bosch says it is expecting its charging solutions business to expand by more than 50 percent each year.

In addition to charging services for drivers of electric cars, Bosch also offers services for charge point operators. Bosch’s software services enable charge point operators to remotely control and manage their charge points and also integrate them into the Bosch charging network. By mid-2023, it is expected to include around 700,000 charge points in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, according to Bosch.

U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

This article is courtesy of The Buzz EV News, by David Sickels

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced its latest set of actions which it says is aimed at creating a convenient, reliable and made-in-America electric vehicle (EV) charging network. These steps will help the United States meet the president’s goal to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers and that EVs make up at least 50% of new car sales by 2030.

