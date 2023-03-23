Bosch Charging Services Support Electromobility Ramp-up

Bosch announced that customers who use Bosch charging services already have access to some 450,000 publicly accessible charge points in 30 European countries – one of the largest charging networks in Europe. The Italian automaker Maserati has now made Bosch charging services available for the first time in its new electric model, the GranTurismo Folgore – not only in Europe but also in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, Bosch says.

“Making it straightforward to recharge electric vehicles reduces range anxiety and is a prerequisite for their widespread acceptance. Bosch charging services offer the drivers of electric cars easy access to one of Europe’s biggest and steadily growing charging networks,” says Dr. Markus Heyn, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH and chairman of its Mobility Solutions business sector.

Charging services hold immense potential, according to Bosch.

By 2030, Bosch expects more than one in three new vehicles worldwide to be purely electric; in Europe, it could be as many as two in three. By 2035, it expects one in two newly registered passenger cars worldwide to be an electric car. “We expect a huge surge in growth for our charging services business over the course of the decade – because as electromobility ramps up, so does the need for straightforward and comprehensive charging solutions. We will benefit from this,” Heyn adds. By the end of the decade, Bosch says it is expecting its charging solutions business to expand by more than 50 percent each year.

In addition to charging services for drivers of electric cars, Bosch also offers services for charge point operators. Bosch’s software services enable charge point operators to remotely control and manage their charge points and also integrate them into the Bosch charging network. By mid-2023, it is expected to include around 700,000 charge points in Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region, according to Bosch.