Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Champion Brands Celebrates 65th Anniversary

on

House Of Kolor Calendar Recognizes Artists, Customers

on

LIQUI MOLY Donates Goods Worth Several Million Euro

on

Tech Garage Returning For Season Seven
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

Undercar: Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Champion Brands Celebrates 65th Anniversary

 

on

Champion Brands, LLC, a globally recognized industry manufacturer of chemicals, lubricants, brake fluids, motor oils and additives, announced recently a year-long 65th Anniversary Celebration in 2021. Highlights of the year will be sponsorship of national & regional auto races, product contests, promotions and special events.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, Champion Brands, LLC is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, brake fluids and motor oils for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.

Champion understands the complexities of doing business in today’s market and is always looking for new and better ways to be more efficient and resourceful. Quality products are more than a commitment at Champion; high standards define the way it does business. Champion is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified and Registered Company.

The company uses top tier additives and base stocks to formulate products for outstanding wear protection, fuel economy, high temperature stability, long-life protection, improved efficiency, oxidation resistance, lower evaporation, increased performance, friction reduction and lubricant compatibility across a wide range of engine operating conditions and applications.

Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, Champion’s 450,000-square-foot plant with 30 loading bays 
accommodates more than 1.7 million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail siding.

The plant has 10 filling lines and several blow molding machines including two Bekum 406 production units capable of blowing PVC and HDPE bottles, one Bekum 807D with 6-layer capability for containers up to 5 gallons and one AOKI PET Blow Molding Machine. Depending on the particular configuration, Champion is capable of producing well over 100,000 bottles per day. Three resin silos with over 1/2 million-pound capacity supply the blow molders. 

Advertisement

The facility also houses state-of-the-art net weight and piston filling lines with filling lines is capable of filling 300+ – containers per minute to exact weight specifications. Containers are de-palletized, labeled, filled, sealed, capped, coded, packed and palletized, using only 3 operators. Lines are capable of running metal, HDPE, PVC and PET containers in sizes ranging from 2.4 oz to 330 gallon totes.

The speed and versatility of these lines make it a high volume, cost effective solution for the many Fortune 500 companies that private label and package product with Champion. Fluid blending and storage capacity includes over 100 tanks ranging from 1.5K to 34K gallons for blending lubricants, brake fluids and various chemicals.

The collection of blending tanks feeds the elaborate pigging system designed to prevent cross-product contamination. Rail siding and tanker truck load/offload locations provide the versatility to receive/ship bulk fluids in sizes ranging up to 30,000-gallon rail cars.

Ten lubricant/chemical filling lines package engine oils, hydraulic fluids, specialty oils, fuel additives and automotive fluids that include power steering fluid, brake fluid, tire sealant, etc. Each line has specific types of products that it can package. Bottles are labeled, capped, heat sealed (if needed), coded, placed into cartons and loaded onto pallets.

Advertisement

Champion has a very modern testing laboratory. While the lab’s primary function is to test the performance of products before they are packaged, the lab also has the tools to perform elemental analysis of fluids to blueprint the various components of different fluids or test used fluid. The talented R&D team formulates the world’s most advanced, engineering-approved fluids that exceed API, ILSAC, ACEA, JASO, Dexos, and other OEM and global standards.

Champion formulates and provides custom packaging for private label products including mineral, semi-synthetic and full-synthetic engine oils, fuel treatments, brake fluids, hydraulic fluids, automotive additives and chemicals, and more. The product portfolio is one of the largest in the industry.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Will EVs Become Mainstream In 2021?

News: UTI Announces Optimization Initiatives At Two Campuses

News: Valspar Selects 12 Winning Refinishers For 2021 Calendar

News: Register For ASE Renewal App By Dec. 31

Advertisement
Connect