 ChargeLab Study Reveals EV Consumers' Charging Preferences

EV Bizz

While 86% of EV drivers can charge at home, over half still rely on public chargers, according to the survey.

Published:

ChargeLab, the software powering North America’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, released the results of its new report, “Industry survey: 500 EV drivers on public charging.” The survey queried 500 EV drivers in the United States, revealing a key finding: While 86.0% of EV drivers now have access to a home charger, 59.6% still use public chargers weekly, according to ChargeLab.

This finding underscores the need for continued investment in public charging infrastructure, the company said.

The survey also sheds light on the factors that impact driver satisfaction at public charging stations. These factors, in order of importance, include:

  • Speed: EV drivers prioritize faster charging, emphasizing the need for efficient DC fast chargers. Software that monitors chargers remotely can also enhance overall speed and reliability.
  • Payment convenience: Flexibility in payment options, including mobile payments, is crucial. Off-peak charging discounts or other custom pricing schemes can also foster user loyalty.
  • Accessibility and location: Map apps are the primary tool for locating EV chargers. Software supporting the Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) is crucial to improving EV roaming.
  • Cleanliness and maintenance: Drivers expect charging stations to be clean and well-maintained. User feedback through dedicated support lines or apps contributes to station upkeep.
  • Brand reputation: Familiarity with brand logos influences EV drivers’ choices. White labeling charging stations to match established brands can attract more customers.
  • User interface & ease of use: Drivers prioritize an intuitive interface for an easy and efficient charging process. Smart software can enhance the user journey, making it accessible and user-friendly.

“There’s no shortage of news coverage on the problems with public charging—but what makes us excited about this survey is it reframes the issue as an opportunity,” says Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. “These EV drivers are echoing the same stories we hear from our customers. Everyone is happy if you can make the charging experience fast, easy and affordable.”

