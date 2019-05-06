Chicago Pneumatic Powers ATC Students With Tool Donations

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Chicago Pneumatic recently donated tools for the ATC’s Collision Repair Center to help students rebuild vehicles. In addition to the tool donations, Chicago Pneumatic also sent its experts to speak to ATC classes, and provided gloves and T-shirts to students.

“We like to support our local schools. They are the mechanics and technicians of tomorrow, and we want to help them perfect their skills with the best tools possible,” said Omar Macon, product marketing manager – vehicle service, Chicago Pneumatic.

According to Macon, Chicago Pneumatic wants young students to understand the quality difference, which is why the company donates tools to various schools around Rock Hill, South Carolina, where the U.S. headquarters are located, as well as a select few schools and non-profits whose stories have moved company leaders.

“I’ve used tools for years now, and that tool impressed me,” said ATC instructor Mark Dellinger about the CP8345 4 1/2″ Cordless Angle Grinder. “I was surprised by the power it had!”

Dellinger and another ATC teacher, Gil Valk, set up a non-profit called Carolina STEAM Punks, to support the hands-on work performed in their programs at ATC in Rock Hill. The STEAM Punks organization assists the students in building fully-functioning cars from spare parts, and entering their work in car shows and exhibitions. Dellinger says Chicago Pneumatic has also donated tools as prizes for those shows.

“We want them to understand what a good, quality tool feels like, and help them in their mission at the same time,” said Macon.

Fore more information about Chicago Pneumatic, visit cp.com.